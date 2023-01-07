Atletico Madrid rejects Manchester United offer for Joao Felix, issues ultimatum with new demand

Atletico Madrid is demanding a loan fee of £9.5 million for Joao Felix, with a clause requiring them to sign him permanently for £70.5 million as negotiations with Manchester Untie intensify.

It seems that Joao Felix has fallen out of favor with Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone and is now allowed to leave the club.

Felix has failed to live up to expectations since joining Atletico Madrid from Benfica four years ago for a club record fee.

United are currently leading the race to sign him with Erik ten Hag said to be keen on signing the Portuguese to boost his attack.

And as per The Mirror, the Manchester club has ‘stepped up their pursuit’ for the attacker. It’s reported that super agent Jorge Mendes met with Atletico Madrid’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil on Thursday to present Manchester United’s initial offer for a straight loan of £3 million and a commitment to pay the player’s wages.

The offer has since then been rejected by the Spanish club who have put forward their own aforementioned demands.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly expecting a response from Manchester United by the middle of this week on whether they will meet Atletico’s valuation for the player.

Manchester United have the first option to buy Felix and will be given a 48-hour window to match any offer made by another club.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the player. It is reported that Jorge Mendes will hold talks with Arsenal tomorrow to determine if they will solidify their initial position on Felix.

It is not clear at this time how it may impact the ongoing negotiations between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid for his transfer.