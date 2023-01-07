Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea star could leave Stamford Bridge in January

Chelsea are set for a busy transfer window in January having already brought in three new stars but as for potential outgoings, Christian Pulisic could be set to leave Stamford Bridge according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The American star has been given a run in the team by Graham Potter of late but the winger has not had the desired overall impact at Chelsea since joining the club in 2019 and is not integral to the club’s future.

The 24-year-old has a contract in London until 2024 but if the Blues can bring in a winger this January, that could see the USA international depart Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Pulisic’s situation at Chelsea.

The transfer expert states: “At the moment, there is nothing concrete or advanced, but I’m told Christian Pulisic could leave the club in January if Chelsea bring in a new winger.

“Of course, it depends on clubs making offers and many other factors – as of now it’s a scenario and not a negotiation.”

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can sign a winger in January but even if they fail to do so, this topic is likely to be discussed again once the summer transfer window arrives.

