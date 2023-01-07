Exclusive: Two big Premier League clubs were interested in Andrey Santos before midfielder joined Chelsea

Chelsea secured the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama on Friday but there were two other Premier League clubs interested in the midfielder’s services according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

The Blues continue their project of building for the future with the signing of the 18-year-old and the Brazilian became the third star to arrive at Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window – with the London club having brought in Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana as well this month.

Chelsea were not the only team interested in Santos though, as both Newcastle and Man City had eyes on a move for the midfielder, but the 18-year-old chose London as he was excited by the future of the club with many young stars already at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column about Santos’ transfer to Chelsea, Romano said: “Newcastle and the City Group were both interested in signing Santos, before Chelsea secured the young talent.

“The player was tempted by Chelsea for the future with many young talents involved. After many conversations in Brazil, he chose Chelsea.”

This won’t be the last signing Chelsea make this window as Todd Boehly will try to bring in fresh faces to help Graham Potter throughout the second half of the season and beyond.