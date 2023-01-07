FA to address homophobic chanting by Manchester United fans at Everton’s Frank Lampard

The Football Association plans to address the issue of homophobic chanting by Manchester United fans that occurred during a recent match against Everton.

The homophobic chant by some Manchester United fans was targeted at Everton manager Frank Lampard and related to his previous association with Chelsea Football Club.

United have since then condemned any chants and claimed that the abuse “has no place in football“.

The FA will also, according to BBC, speak to the relevant authorities before deciding on the course of action need to be taken.

The statement by the English football body read:

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.”

In January 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service determined that the chant in question constituted a homophobic slur and declared that fans who sang it during matches were committing a hate crime.

Those found guilty may face prosecution.