Former Premier League star arrested after police chase with £4,000 worth of cocaine found inside car

Former Premier League star Anthony Stokes has been charged after being arrested by Gardai in Dublin following a police chase which resulted in the 34-year-old being caught with cocaine in his glove box.

According to the Daily Mail, the former footballer and a passenger were followed by Gardai (Irish police force) through Dublin’s southside before the pair abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot.

The car was targeted as part of an intelligence-led operation which resulted in an estimated £4,000 worth of cocaine being found within Stokes’ car.

Stokes is a former Premier League star and used to play for clubs such as Arsenal and Sunderland. The forward made 22 appearances in England’s top division where he scored just one goal.

The 34-year-old also had spells at Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic.

The pair have since been released on bail and are due to appear before a court at a later date related to the incident.

“Gardai arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12,” a Garda spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the vehicle.”

Stokes has found himself in trouble before but this time it could result in serious consequences.