Newcastle United should back Eddie Howe claims Sky Sports contributor Paul Robinson but is unsure about a player the Magpies are currently linked with.

Howe’s team have been very successful so far this season and have operated very shrewdly in the transfer market since the club was taken over by Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

Newcastle will likely add one or two signings in order to maintain their form in January and the Tyneside club have been linked with Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic but Robinson has admitted his concerns to Football Insider over the American star.

The former goalkeeper said: “I’m not 100 per cent sold on him but Eddie Howe has been very successful with his transfers so far. I like what he has done there at Newcastle. They should trust him.

“If he wants Pulisic and Maddison they should try their best to get them both. Howe is a brilliant coach but I’m surprised he wants Pulisic. Perhaps he feels he could get more out of him.

“In my eyes, he is a luxury player.”