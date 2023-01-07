Impressive Premier League star valued at £45m wants to play for Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo over recent weeks and the Merseyside club are a team the midfielder would love to play for.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a difficult start to their season so far and one area that has taken on a lot of the blame is the Reds’ midfield.

Liverpool have made it known that they are looking to recruit for this area of the pitch and Caicedo is one of the names constantly linked with a move to Anfield.

The 21-year-old has been very impressive in the Premier League for Brighton this season, starting all but one of the Seagull’s 17 league games.

According to Football Insider, Brighton have no plans this month to sell the Ecuador international – who they value around the £45m mark – but there is no mention of the summer window.

Caicedo has reportedly told people close to him that he would love to make the switch to Anfield and should a bid come in for the midfielder this summer, it is likely that he would accept the move.

Liverpool are certain to sign a midfielder over the next two transfer windows but whether that involves the Brighton star, remains to be seen.