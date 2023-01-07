Leeds United are to compete with Everton and West Ham to sign Marseille forward Bamba Dieng in January

According to 90min, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United, Frank Lampard’s Everton, and David Moyes’s West Ham United are among the clubs competing to sign Marseille forward Bamba Dieng during the January transfer window.

As per the report, Leeds, West Ham, Leicester City, Everton, and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Dieng, a 22-year-old Senegal international forward, in the middle of the season.

The report adds that the French club will offer the 22-year-old a new contract in order to fend off interest from the Premier League clubs.

Leeds wanted to sign him in the summer and came very close but the deal broke down and now

According to L’Equipe, when Dieng’s move to Leeds fell through and he was dropped by his team, he was deeply upset and “cried with incomprehension and rage“.

In Ligue 1 this season, Dieng has made one start and seven substitute appearances for Marseille, scoring only one goal.

 

 

