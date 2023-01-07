Liverpool legend tells Jurgen Klopp to axe four of his players after latest defeat

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has told Jurgen Klopp that he should axe four Liverpool players after the Red’s latest defeat to Brentford.

After going so close to winning all four trophies last season, this campaign has been a disaster so far for Klopp and his team as the Merseyside club sit sixth in the league table and a remarkable 16 points from the top.

There have been many reasons for this but one constantly pointed out is the Liverpool midfield and how weak it is at present.

Souness has called Liverpool’s form worrying and asked for Klopp to get rid of four of his stars.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Souness said: “Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford has left Liverpool 16 points off the top. I never would have believed that approaching the halfway stage.

“I thought this group of players had the belief they were good enough and it would only be a matter of time before they got their act together. It is a bit more worrying right now. It does not appear to be a blip, and Jurgen will be feeling that.

“His players are starting to argue among themselves, which isn’t a bad thing in isolation. But as they used to say to us: ‘Look in the mirror first, son, before you start pointing the finger at anyone else.”

The pundit then went ahead and called for Klopp to axe Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott and Fabinho.

Souness stated: “Thiago is a silky footballer but can’t do the pressing. Jordan Henderson does not have the energy he once did. Harvey Elliott would be better coming into a team that is winning. And Fabinho has been a good player, but he has always been no more than just a steady player for me.”