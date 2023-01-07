Man City ready to offer game-changing player big money to sign with club

Man City are reportedly set to offer Rico Lewis a new long-term contract which will see the defender receive a huge pay rise as a result of his performances this season.

The right-back is having a breakthrough year with the Premier League champions and announced himself in the Champions League this season in a clash with Sevilla at the Etihad – where he scored his first goal for the club.

The 18-year-old also made history that night as he eclipsed the record set by Karim Benzema to become the youngest-ever player to score on their first start in the competition.

Lewis has been given plenty of game time since and has started three out of City’s last four matches, whilst being labelled the game-changer by Pep Guardiola in his team’s 1-0 over Chelsea on Thursday after the right-back replaced Kyle Walker at half-time.

Lewis’ current contract at the Etihad expires in the summer of 2024 and according to Football Insider, the Premier League champions want to open talks over a new contract, which will contain a big pay rise for the 18-year-old.

The right-back looks to have a big future ahead of him and could be a staple in Guardiola’s side over the next few seasons. A new deal would show the player how much the club value him and at the same time, ensure they keep the youngster away from other clubs in England.