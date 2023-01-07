Manchester United are interested in signing the Slovakian international defender Milan Skriniar.

According to a report from Media Foot, the Premier League giants have planned a meeting with the defender’s representatives and it remains to be seen whether they try and sign the player in January or wait until the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and he is eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs this month.

Signing a player of his caliber on a free transfer would be a masterstroke and Manchester United would do well to secure his services.

The Red Devils need to find an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Skriniar would certainly be an impressive acquisition for them.

The defender is yet to sign a contract with Inter Milan and the Italian outfit are hoping to convince the player to commit his long-term future to the club.

The player has been linked with the Premier League for weeks now and it will be interesting to see if he’s prepared to move to Old Trafford in the coming months.

Manchester United have improved their defence with the signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The arrival of Skriniar will only improve them further and help them bridge the gap with clubs like Manchester City.

The 27-year-old is one of the best defenders in Serie A and he has the ability to succeed in England as well. The player is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.