Mikel Arteta hoping to complete £16m Arsenal transfer this month

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report via the Mirror, Arsenal looking to sign the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

Apparently, the Gunners will have to pay a £13 million loan fee to the Spanish club and the player will command wages of around £3 million.

The Portuguese international has risen to the top of Mikel Arteta’s shopping list this month and the Arsenal manager is keen to complete his signing before the January window closes.

Arsenal are currently fighting for the Premier League title and they could certainly use a quality forward like Felix. Star striker Gabriel Jesus is currently sidelined with an injury and the Gunners need to bring in reinforcements this month.

Felix has had a disappointing season with Atletico Madrid so far and he has started just 6 league games for them. However, the 23-year-old has 4 goals and 3 assists in that time and he could prove to be a useful addition for the Gunners.

Despite his problems at Atletico Madrid, he managed to impress during the World Cup with Portugal and there is no doubt that he could be an important player for Arsenal during the second half of the season.

The player will be determined to get his career back on track with regular football and the opportunity to showcase his quality in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive option for the player.

Furthermore, the Portuguese international can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for the London club.