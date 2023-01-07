“Most purchases have been average” – Ten Hag criticizes Manchester United’s transfer policy, claims money wasted on ‘average’ signings

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ripped into the club’s transfer policy in recent years claiming that they have wasted money on ‘average’ signings.

After being appointed in the summer, the Dutchman has been working to transform the culture of the underperforming team

The Dutchman spent ‘£220million’ in the summer on players who have made quite an impact already. He also cemented his authority on the team by disciplining a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stature as well as Marcus Rashford.

He has now claimed that it is not enough and that a lot more changes needs to be made if United want to get back on the level that they were on during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure.

The former Ajax manager heavily criticised the club’s transfer policy and without taking any names he slammed the club for signing ‘unimaginable number of players’ who have not been ‘good enough’.

He told VI Magazine (via The Sun):

“The club has bought an unimaginable number of players in recent years who have not been good enough. “Most purchases have been average – and at United average is not good enough. “United’s shirt weighs heavily. Only real personalities, who can perform under great pressure, can play here. “We needed personalities. That’s why the acquisition of Casemiro was so important. Along with Raphael Varane, we now have a second player who has experience of winning titles. “Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Antony are all fighters, while Christian Eriksen is a technical winner and a great personality. “We want the best of the best. Any players we bring to Manchester United must meet the highest standard.”

He further said that the club at the moment lacks the fear factor that they had under Alex Ferguson and this is what he will be aiming to achieve.

He added:

“There was no spirit. I saw no team dynamic in the squad. The mental resilience was very low. “I saw that as an outsider – and also noticed it in my first weeks at the club. I looked at the culture of the club. I asked, ‘How did Manchester United become great?’ “And for me, it was about Sir Alex Ferguson. His teams excelled in togetherness, collectivity, spirit. You just couldn’t beat them. “United always had top strikers like Cantona, Cole, Sheringham, Yorke, Van Nistelrooy, Van Persie. And top goalkeepers like Schmeichel, Van der Sar, De Gea. “In the centre, there were big personalities like Jaap Stam, Vidic, Rio Ferdinand. And always a strategist in midfield. “Roy Keane, the boss. Paul Scholes, a magnificent footballer and personality. And think of players like Ryan Giggs or David Beckham.

Ten Hag faced a difficult start to his United tenure with losses to Brighton, Brentford, and Manchester City, but he has been successful in turning things around and has now successfully managed to lead the team to the top four, where they are tied with Newcastle on points.