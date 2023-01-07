Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter is a target for Leeds United and Sky Sports journalist claims the 20-year-old would be open to a move.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Hoffenheim is now aware that Leeds is interested in Rutter.

??X News #Rutter: Leeds United wants him NOW! Hoffenheim is aware of the interest and it could become a massive deal. Talks around a transfer fee between €30-40m. The 20 y/o is open for the move. #LUFC @SkySportDE ???? pic.twitter.com/bR7ElWdsZ9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 7, 2023

Leeds is eager to close a deal right away and Plettenberg says that discussions are ongoing about what might be a “big deal.”

Rutter is reportedly keen to moving, and Leeds is willing to offer up to €40 million (£35 million) for him.