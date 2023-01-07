Report: 30-year-old attacker could join Manchester United this month

Manchester United could reportedly sign Vincent Aboubakar from Al Nassr.

According to a report from Saudi outlet OKAZ, the 30-year-old striker could join the Premier League club this month and his departure will pave way for Cristiano Ronaldo to be registered in the Saudi pro league.

He has loan offers from Manchester United and Fenerbahce. However, the player could choose to move to England over Turkey.

Aboubakar has scored 4 goals for Al Nassr this season and it remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo adequately after terminating his contract midway through the season.

Manchester United have been linked with players like Cody Gakpo and Joao Felix in recent weeks. While Felix is deemed too expensive right now, Gakpo has opted to join Premier League rivals Liverpool instead.

Aboubakar has played in Europe before and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Manchester United attack, especially as a squad player.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been reliant on Marcus Rashford as the club’s preferred striker this season and the England international has been in fine form.

However, the Dutchman will need to bring in more depth and Aboubakar is likely to be a short-term option for the Premier League giants.

The 30-year-old is likely to be an inexpensive addition as well and he has the experience and quality to adapt to English football quickly and share the goal-scoring burden alongside Rashford.

That said, the 30-year-old striker is a bit of an underwhelming addition, especially after links with Felix and Gakpo.