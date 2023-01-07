Video: Alisson Becker makes an astonishing howler to gift Wolves the goal at Anfield

Liverpool goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the world but he has just produced one of the worst howlers you will see this season.

The home side started off well but it is Wolves who have taken an early lead after goalkeeper Alisson passed it straight to Guedes who had the simplest of task to put it back in the net.

The home side who are without their star defender Virgil Van Dijk have looked shaky at the back. Thiago lost the ball first but quickly recovered to pass it back to the goalkeeper who then went on to make the uncharacteristic mistake.

Liverpool have plenty of time to bounce back but given their recent form, fans can expect a tense game.

Watch the mistake below: