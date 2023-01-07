Video: Darwin Nunez and Alexander Arnold combine to score a brilliant equaliser for Liverpool

Liverpool are back level just before halftime thanks to a brilliant first-time finish from Darwin Nunez.

Trent Alexander Arnold displayed his unreal passing ability once again as he picked up a misplaced pass from the Wolves player and played an extraordinary ball in for the Liverpool striker.

And Nunez made no mistake as he quite exquisitely finished it first time right into the bottom right corner.

The assist and finish were both nothing but perfection.

