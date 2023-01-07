Video: Disgusting behaviour of Everton fans spotted after FA Cup clash with Man United

Man United ran out 3-1 winners over Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night in what was an entertaining match at Old Trafford but after the game, the camera’s caught the disgusting behaviour of some Everton fans towards United supporters.

As the final whistle went in Manchester, footage was posted on social media which appeared to show a few Everton fans spitting on top of United supporters.

The clip showed a number of fans leaning over one of the stands and spitting towards fans sitting in the section below them.

There were calls on social media after the footage was posted for action against their behaviour and that will likely come in the coming days.