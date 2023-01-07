Video: Harry Kane gives Tottenham FA Cup lead with sensational finish

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Portsmouth thanks to a goal from none other than Harry Kane.

Spurs were flat against the League One outfit in the first half but it only took five minutes of the second to break the deadlock, which was a beauty from Harry Kane.

The England international played a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before curling the ball spectacularly into the Portsmouth net. The strike puts the 29-year-old one goal behind Jimmy Greaves’ all-time goal-scoring record for Tottenham, which stands at 266.