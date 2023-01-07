West Ham United have accepted that Declan Rice will leave the club this summer amid interest from several clubs in the Premier League’s big six.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who states that the Hammers are resigned to the fact that they will not have the England international in their squad next season as he wants to play in the Champions League.

The midfielder admitted as such when he was away at the World Cup with England and will be relieved to know that West Ham will not stand in his way of a move this summer.

Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked to the 23-year-old at some point but it is not clear at present where the West Ham star will end up.

Rice has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in England over the last few seasons and it will take a big fee to lure him away from the London Stadium.