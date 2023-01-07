West Ham admit key player is leaving the club in the near future

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

West Ham United have accepted that Declan Rice will leave the club this summer amid interest from several clubs in the Premier League’s big six. 

That is according to TEAMtalk, who states that the Hammers are resigned to the fact that they will not have the England international in their squad next season as he wants to play in the Champions League.

The midfielder admitted as such when he was away at the World Cup with England and will be relieved to know that West Ham will not stand in his way of a move this summer.

Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked to the 23-year-old at some point but it is not clear at present where the West Ham star will end up.

Rice has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in England over the last few seasons and it will take a big fee to lure him away from the London Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane gives Tottenham FA Cup lead with sensational finish
Video: Disgusting behaviour of Everton fans spotted after FA Cup clash with Man United
Plettenburg claims Leeds keen to complete €40m deal for Hoffenheim striker
More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.