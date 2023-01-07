West Ham United are reportedly prepared to sign Kalvin Phillips in a swap deal involving Declan Rice.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Hammers could accept Kalvin Phillips plus cash for Declan Rice at the end of the season. Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham for months now and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the England international.

The 23-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders around Europe right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Premier League champions.

Manchester City signed Phillips in a £45 million deal from Leeds United but the midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at the Etihad Stadium. The player was recently criticised for being overweight and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City are prepared to part ways with him at the end of the season.

West Ham have been long-term admirers of the former Leeds midfielder and they tried to sign him before he moved to Manchester City. David Moyes will need to replace Rice adequately if the England international decides to move on at the end of the season and his compatriot Phillips could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old remains a top-class talent despite his problems at Manchester City and he could be a key player for West Ham in the coming years.