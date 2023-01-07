According to reports, Memphis Depay is interested in joining Manchester United during the January transfer window, which may disappoint West Ham, who had hoped to sign him.

Sport (print edition January 7th, page 6) reports that 86-capped Holland international Memphis Depay is ready to return to Manchester United, six years after leaving the club.

This news will likely disappoint West Ham manager David Moyes, who has been interested in bringing Depay to the London Stadium.

Depay is almost certain to leave Camp Nou either in January or in the summer and a return to Premier League is on the cards for him.

The report however claims that he wants to return to his former club Manchester United in January where he has some unfinished business.

Memphis Depay signed for United in 2015. However, his time at the club was largely unsuccessful and he was ultimately sold to French club Olympique Lyonnais after just two seasons.

During his time at Manchester United, Depay struggled to consistently perform at a high level and was often criticized for his lack of discipline on and off the field.

He failed to establish himself as a regular starter for the team and was unable to live up to the high expectations set for him following his transfer from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

And now Depay could return to United under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag to fill the void left by Ronaldo’s departure in the latter part of last year and perhaps prove his doubters wrong.