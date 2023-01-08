Exclusive: Arsenal and Arteta “confident” as talks continue for major signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident about the potential transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk as talks continue to bring the Ukraine international to the Emirates Stadium.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in the Daily Briefing, with the reporter explaining the latest on the Mudryk situation after Arteta appeared to hint he was confident about the player getting the move he wants.

The Spanish tactician suggested that players tended to have the control in these situations, and Romano has explained that the feeling from Arsenal still seems to be pretty positive, despite this saga dragging on a little.

Gunners fans will hope for more of a concrete update soon as it’s clear an improved bid will be needed to persuade Shakhtar, but for now it will surely be reassuring to hear that the north London giants remain optimistic about their chances of signing Mudryk.

“Of course Arsenal are confident, and Arteta too,” Romano said.

“But reaching an agreement with Shakhtar is crucial, they were so strong in negotiations also in August when they turned down €30m from Everton when it sounded like a great bid.

“No deadlines have been mentioned in the negotiations, as of now; talks continue.”

Arsenal urgently need an attacking player of Mudryk’s calibre after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, with Arteta lacking the depth of nearest title rivals Manchester City.