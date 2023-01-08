Arsenal are in talks with the agent of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but a summer move is more likely than during the January transfer window.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a few years now. With the Lazio midfielder turning 28 next month, it could be time for him to explore his options and take on a new challenge in a different league.

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Arsenal are in contact with the agent of Milinkovic-Savic, but a summer move is more likely than a move in the January transfer window.

The report also claims that another Premier League are in talks with his agent, but they are unnamed.

Milinkovic-Savic would provide Arsenal with some much-needed depth in midfield. Despite their current starting eleven performing exceptionally this season, an injury to a key position could be catastrophic for their chances of winning the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer, so Lazio could look to offload the midfielder during the summer transfer window in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in 2024.