Arsenal monitoring England international as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster forward line

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are monitoring England international and Roma striker Tammy Abraham as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his forward line.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury has given Mikel Arteta a little headache in attack. Despite Eddie Nketiah impressing in Jesus’ absence, a lack of cover could be an issue for Arsenal with a hectic fixture schedule approaching.

Attacking reinforcements could be a priority during the January transfer window, and according to La Repubblica (via Vocegiallo Rossa), Arsenal are keeping tabs on Roma striker Abraham, despite his relatively poor form so far this season.

Tammy Abraham in action for Roma.
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea need transfer of 23-year-old more than Manchester United or Arsenal, says ex-Blue
Sofyan Amrabat claim made amid Liverpool transfer links
‘Interesting development…’ – Sky Sports journo drops Liverpool update on midfield target

Abraham has only managed three Serie A goals in 16 games this season, but overall his move to Italy has been a successful one.

Abraham wasn’t getting the desired game time at Chelsea and was perhaps treated a little unfairly, so he made the bold decision to join Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Arsenal are in a tricky situation in that they may need another striker in Jesus’ absence to provide cover for Nketiah or take the starting striker role, but it’s going to be even more difficult when Jesus returns, with just one spot available in Arteta’s side.

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.