Arsenal monitoring England international as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster forward line

Arsenal are monitoring England international and Roma striker Tammy Abraham as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his forward line.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury has given Mikel Arteta a little headache in attack. Despite Eddie Nketiah impressing in Jesus’ absence, a lack of cover could be an issue for Arsenal with a hectic fixture schedule approaching.

Attacking reinforcements could be a priority during the January transfer window, and according to La Repubblica (via Vocegiallo Rossa), Arsenal are keeping tabs on Roma striker Abraham, despite his relatively poor form so far this season.

Abraham has only managed three Serie A goals in 16 games this season, but overall his move to Italy has been a successful one.

Abraham wasn’t getting the desired game time at Chelsea and was perhaps treated a little unfairly, so he made the bold decision to join Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Arsenal are in a tricky situation in that they may need another striker in Jesus’ absence to provide cover for Nketiah or take the starting striker role, but it’s going to be even more difficult when Jesus returns, with just one spot available in Arteta’s side.