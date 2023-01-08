Arsenal advised to issue ‘take it or leave it’ message to Shakhtar over Mudryk transfer

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has advised his old club to set a deadline to Shakhtar Donetsk to agree to the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk.
The talented 22-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season, and it seems only a matter of time before he seals a big move to one of Europe’s top clubs.
Arsenal surely need to do whatever it takes to get Mudryk as soon as possible if they want to stay in the title race, with Manchester City surely still the favourites, even if they’re five points behind the Gunners at the moment.
Merson believes Arsenal need to hurry up and get this signing done, telling the north London giants they should issue Shakhtar with a ‘take it or leave it’ message with their next offer for Mudryk.
Merson also seems to think that Arsenal need more than just the Ukraine international this January, after becoming concerned by the lack of options Mikel Arteta had on the bench in that 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.
“I think Arsenal need two signings this January, they’ve got to go out and buy immediately,” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.
“I watched them against Newcastle and they ran out of ideas. Don’t get me wrong, Newcastle defended really well and it was hard to break down but you’ve got to be able to change it up.
“There were no fresh legs. They paid £34million for Fabio Vieira but still didn’t put him on. For me, that was the worrying thing. I wouldn’t just say they needed fresh legs, I’d say fresh brains as well. There was no guile or differentiation.
“Even if they just swapped the wingers over for 10 minutes, Mikel Arteta seemed to be so engrossed in the game on the touchline that it quickly passed Arsenal by.
“Arsenal need to set Shakhtar Donetsk a deadline with Mykhaylo Mudryk. They’ve offered £62m and it should now be ‘take it or leave it’ otherwise the January transfer window will soon be over.”
Personally I think we were all happy with a draw. We had options we do have options Marquinhos has always looked good to me. Viera has ability, tbh sounds to me like he saying we needed guendouzi. We do need a Keane type player. Someone without the arrogance though. I still blame Auba for way guendouzi went but water under bridge now.
We do need a player in that partey role with a bit more of an aggressive nature to help change things up, unsettle opposing players. Not abuse them like a child but having a presence makes bum hole twitch a little ya no
Marson is in the mold of Garry Neville they still believe that Arsenal can lost three straight matches while their rival will win three straight matches but such thought are unfounded you must first of all watch how a team is playing before thinking that way every time him and Garry Neville are talking of man city as if Arsenal will just fold there arms watching man city to carry the day even Garry Neville believe that Arsenal will be out played by man utd yet the are down you believe them why don’t you believe Arsenal that to tell you when a fanatic is analysis football Mikel Arteta is inexperienced were where the experience ones since the league started one thing I know Arteta want to win premiership not to buy it the last premiership was won by Leicester other ones where bought by the so-called winners if you doubt it those that have won it bring out the amount they bought there players and compare it with Leicester players one on one you will understand what we talking what I know Arteta and his are on the right track they are playing nice football they are scoring they are defending as well I those you people are tipping have check there football pattern there goals and defense yet you are optimistic they will over take Arsenal to hell with your beliefs