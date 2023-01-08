Arsenal advised to issue ‘take it or leave it’ message to Shakhtar over Mudryk transfer

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has advised his old club to set a deadline to Shakhtar Donetsk to agree to the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The talented 22-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season, and it seems only a matter of time before he seals a big move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Arsenal surely need to do whatever it takes to get Mudryk as soon as possible if they want to stay in the title race, with Manchester City surely still the favourites, even if they’re five points behind the Gunners at the moment.

Merson believes Arsenal need to hurry up and get this signing done, telling the north London giants they should issue Shakhtar with a ‘take it or leave it’ message with their next offer for Mudryk.

Merson also seems to think that Arsenal need more than just the Ukraine international this January, after becoming concerned by the lack of options Mikel Arteta had on the bench in that 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

“I think Arsenal need two signings this January, they’ve got to go out and buy immediately,” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

“I watched them against Newcastle and they ran out of ideas. Don’t get me wrong, Newcastle defended really well and it was hard to break down but you’ve got to be able to change it up.

“There were no fresh legs. They paid £34million for Fabio Vieira but still didn’t put him on. For me, that was the worrying thing. I wouldn’t just say they needed fresh legs, I’d say fresh brains as well. There was no guile or differentiation.

“Even if they just swapped the wingers over for 10 minutes, Mikel Arteta seemed to be so engrossed in the game on the touchline that it quickly passed Arsenal by.

“Arsenal need to set Shakhtar Donetsk a deadline with Mykhaylo Mudryk. They’ve offered £62m and it should now be ‘take it or leave it’ otherwise the January transfer window will soon be over.”