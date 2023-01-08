Aston Villa looking to bring in Arsenal star as Unai Emery plans reunion

Aston Villa are looking to bring in Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny as Unai Emery plans a reunion with his former player.

Emery recently took over as Aston Villa manager after a spell in Spain. This isn’t Emery’s first time managing in England, having been in charge of Arsenal for a short period of time.

Now, a report from the Sunday Mirror, via HITC, has claimed that Emery is looking to raid his former club and set up a reunion with one of his former players.

The report claims that Aston Villa are looking to sign Arsenal midfielder Elneny during the January transfer window.

It’s suggested that Arsenal could be open to allowing Elneny to leave the club for a fee of around £6m. However, losing Elneny would leave Arsenal short in midfield, so you’d imagine it relies on them bringing in a midfielder during the January window.

Elneny is out of contract in the summer, so getting any sort of fee for him this month would be smart from Arsenal. Emery worked with Elneny during his time at Arsenal, so he’s fully aware of his capabilities.