Aston Villa are on the verge of completing the signing of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire has fallen out of favour at Manchester United and recent events may have convinced the England international to explore his options. Luke Shaw has been selected over Maguire in an unfamiliar centre-back role, undoubtedly a frustrating time for Maguire.

With Maguire now falling further and further down the pecking order at Manchester United, it appears he’s edging closer to a move away from the club.

Now, according to reporter Anil Kandola, Aston Villa are on the verge of signing Maguire.

? EXCLUSIVE- Aston Villa are on the verge of signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. The 29-year-old is out of favour at #MUFC and Villa want the English international. More to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/0zj0VC86c4 — Anil Kandola (@AnilKandola) January 8, 2023

Maguire certainly needs a fresh start with Erik ten Hag preferring left-backs in his position. It simply isn’t working for him at Manchester United and as he’s getting older, playing regular football will be vastly important for him.

Diego Carlos was signed by Villa during the summer transfer window but suffered an injury meaning he’s barely played so far this season.

Bringing in Maguire, whether it be on a short-term deal or on a permanent, would be a smart move with Carlos currently out injured.