Brighton chief addresses rumours linking player with Liverpool and Chelsea

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has addressed rumours linking Moises Caicedo with a move away from the club, with Chelsea and Liverpool interested.

Ben Jacobs recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that both Chelsea and Liverpool were interested in making a move for Brighton midfielder Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has had an exceptional season for Brighton who will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of him, especially in the middle of the season.

Now, Brighton chief Barber has addressed these rumours and has confirmed they are yet to receive an offer from any club for Caicedo.

“I’m pleased to say we haven’t had any. Maybe Liverpool have not got my email because I haven’t seen any. I’m not sure £42m will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces. But joking aside, every player’s value is ultimately determined by the market,” said Barber, speaking to CBS Sports, as relayed by SportsMole.

It appears £42m isn’t going to be nearly enough to acquire the services of Caicedo, so interested clubs will have to weigh up whether the Brighton midfielder is worth the price they are expected to demand.

There’s no doubt Caicedo has been impressive for Brighton, but he’s still relatively inexperienced at the highest level. A move in the summer would seem more likely, allowing Brighton to work their magic and find an adequate replacement.