Chelsea are keen on improving their midfield options and they have been linked with the move for the Southampton ace Romeo Lavia.

According to the Athletic, the Blues are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old defensive midfielder and journalist Simon Phillips has now revealed to GiveMeSport that the Premier League giants are in regular contact with the player’s agent.

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “There’s contact with Lavia that’s still going on. There’s regular contact with his agent. “So, Chelsea are sensing an opportunity to try and get him this window. If not, it will be in the summer because Manchester City have that buyback clause on him. I think that comes in possibly in the summer, so Chelsea again trying to get ahead of the competition with him.”

Lavia has been an important player for Southampton since joining the club and Chelsea reportedly tried to sign him during the summer transfer window.

The Blues will need to replace the likes of Jorginho at the end of the season and the 19-year-old could be a superb long-term investment. The Italian international will be out of contract in the summer and Chelsea have not agreed on a contract extension with Jorginho yet.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for Chelsea since joining them from Napoli and they will have to replace him adequately. Lavia is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he joins Chelsea.

The 19-year-old is likely to be tempted to join Chelsea if a concrete offer is presented at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if Southampton are prepared to sanction his departure.

A move to Stamford Bridge would be a major step up in the player’s career and Graham Potter could help him improve as a footballer. Playing alongside better players at Chelsea will also accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.