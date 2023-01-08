Exclusive: Chelsea exploring conditions of forward transfer, it’s not linked to Mudryk deal

Chelsea are exploring the conditions of the potential January transfer window signing of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in his column the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that the Blues are joined by a number of other clubs in eyeing up Thuram, but that they’d be willing to do a deal this January, rather than waiting until he’s a free agent in the summer.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract with Gladbach, and is also attracting interest from Inter Milan and Aston Villa, according to Romano, but Chelsea are now considering him as a target to come in straight away.

This probably makes sense for the Blues, who are enduring a hugely disappointing season and who could do with immediate upgrades on flops like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in attack, while summer signings Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also haven’t fared that well so far.

Crucially, Romano adds that Chelsea’s interest in Thuram is not linked to their possible pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger and Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

“Chelsea are exploring the price tag and conditions of the deal as they appreciate Thuram, it’s one of the options they have in the list,” Romano said.

“They’re waiting for Borussia to make a price. There are really many clubs interested in Thuram as free agent, from Inter to Aston Villa; but Chelsea would do the deal now, depending on the conditions.

“I don’t think it’s linked to the Mudryk deal.”