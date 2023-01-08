Manager given 18-month ban for 12 charges of racism against players

Former Crawley Town manager John Yems has been banned from football for 18 months after 12 charges of racism against him.

The 63-year-old was found guilty after accusations of several acts of racism in the last few years, which included using racial slurs against black and Asian players, whilst also segregating players in training.

Yems has denied many of the charges, but did admit to one, while an independent regulatory commission found him guilty of 11 of the 15 claims made against him, according to a report from the Sun.

Crawley released the following statement: “We would like to thank the Football Association for its thorough investigation into these serious allegations and the independent Regulatory Commission for its thoughtful consideration and ruling on the findings.

“As we have said many times, Crawley Town Football Club will never tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

“We remain eager to partner with our players, staff and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can be proud of — both on and off the pitch.”