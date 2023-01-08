Evidence have had a difficult season in the Premier League so far.

The Toffees are currently 18th in the league table and they will be desperate to preserve their status as a Premier League club.

Manager Frank Lampard is under immense pressure to turn things around and it remains to be seen whether the former Premier League midfielder can guide Everton to safety in the coming weeks.

According to reports, Everton are keeping tabs on their former manager David Moyes as a potential replacement for Lampard if they decide to part ways with the former England international.

David Moyes has managed Everton in the past and he used to be a fan favourite. The Scottish manager was in charge of the Merseyside club for over a decade and he could be tempted to return to Goodison Park in the near future.

Meanwhile, the future of Moses at West Ham is far from secure and the Hammers have been quite disappointing this season. They are very much in the relegation battle along with Everton and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can preserve their Premier League status.