FA Cup fourth round draw – Liverpool and Arsenal face tough away fixtures

The FA Cup fourth-round draw took place on Sunday evening with Liverpool and Arsenal facing tough draws if they advanced past the third round.

Liverpool drew with Wolves at Anfield in their FA Cup third-round tie, resulting in a replay being played in the future. Arsenal are yet to play their third-round game and will play Oxford United on Monday night.

However, despite replays lined up and games yet to be played, the fourth-round draw has already been made, and can be found on the Sky Sports website.

Liverpool, if they defeat Wolves in the replay, will face a tough away trip to Brighton, who breezed past Middlesbrough in the third round.

Arsenal or Oxford will face the winner of Manchester City against Chelsea, which is undoubtedly the tie of the next round if Arsenal manage to get through on Monday night.

Manchester United will be pretty pleased with the draw as they face former midfielder Paul Ince’s Reading side at Old Trafford.

Non-league Wrexham will play host to Championship side Sheffield United, after the Welsh side beat another championship side in Coventry City on Saturday evening.