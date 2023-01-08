Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the rumours linking Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to Aston Villa.

Maguire is struggling to play regular minutes for Manchester United this season. The arrival of Lisandro Martinez in the summer has made things difficult for Maguire, and he even appears to be behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order, despite him being a left-back.

A rumour recently emerged that Maguire was close to joining Aston Villa, but Romano has now denied these rumours, claiming Maguire is set to stay at Manchester United for now, as seen in the tweet below.

Reports of Harry Maguire deal ‘done’ with Aston Villa are now denied by all parties involved. No negotiations or talks ongoing. ?? #MUFC Maguire is expected to stay at Man United, the position is very clear. pic.twitter.com/R0eaRL3Lp3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2023

Maguire will undoubtedly be frustrated at the lack of game time at Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag won’t want to lose a squad player in January, especially a player with the leadership skills of Maguire.

The England international has regularly captained his club since moving from Leicester City, so losing a player with his influence wouldn’t be a smart move.

However, there will come a point where Maguire becomes fed up of warming the bench, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave in the future.