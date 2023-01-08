Chelsea have reportedly opened talks to sign the Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants are looking to sign the 25-year-old striker in January, and the two clubs have opened talks regarding a potential move.

Thuram will be a free agent at the end of the season, and it makes sense for the German club to sell him this month for a reasonable price instead of losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

The French international has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals across all competitions for the German outfit.

Graham Potter needs to add more goals to his side, and the 25-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term addition. Thuram is entering his peak years and he could be an important player for Chelsea over the next few seasons.

Understand Chelsea have opened talks to explore January deal for Marcus Thuram. ?? #CFC The French striker’s on many top clubs list being a free agent in June, Chelsea exploring conditions for Jan. Thuram will take his time and consider all the options, as @Santi_J_FM called. pic.twitter.com/zQ7IG0Hg7L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2023

The player has been linked with other English clubs and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can secure his services and fend off competition from their rivals.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have not been able to find the back of the net consistently and Potter will need to bring in a quality goal scorer if Chelsea are to finish the season strongly.

The Blues are currently fighting to get into the top four and they cannot afford to miss out on Champions League qualification.

They have already strengthened the squad with the signings of David Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile this month. Bringing in a reliable forward like Thuram will help them improve further in the second half of the campaign.