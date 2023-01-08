Former Chelsea player claims “Enough is enough” regarding Graham Potter after latest defeat

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has claimed “enough is enough” after their latest defeat under Graham Potter.

Chelsea suffered yet another defeat under Potter, losing to Manchester City in the FA Cup. Potter’s side is riddled with injuries at the moment, so it’s not an easy situation for the Chelsea manager.

It’s not been a great start for Potter at Chelsea but there are certainly deeper issues than the manager and if you bring in a manager like Potter, you have to give him time.

However, former Chelsea player Lebouef certainly isn’t happy and has claimed “enough is enough” when speaking about Potter.

Frank Leboeuf on #Chelsea manager Graham Potter: “It’s enough. Enough is enough. Something has to be changed. That is not the club that I know. That’s not the club fighting for Europe and being a champion of Europe. You are so far away from being a champion of Europe” — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) January 8, 2023

Chelsea have targeted a host of younger players for the future, rather than bringing in players to immediately fix the first team. It’s clearly a long-term plan from Todd Boehly, so expecting results instantly isn’t realistic for Chelsea.

However, it’s ultimately a results-based business and if Potter doesn’t start to pick up points over the next few games, Chelsea fans are going to become increasingly frustrated.

At the moment, it’s looking like a difficult task to even qualify for the Champions League which is going to make it difficult to attract high-profile players.