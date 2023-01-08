Chelsea need the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix more than their rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, according to former Blues striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Portugal international could be on the move this January after struggling at Atletico under Diego Simeone, with Ben Jacobs recently writing exclusively for CaughtOffside that his price may come down towards the end of the winter, with Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal not currently viewing him as good value for money.

Felix looked a real wonderkid during his days at former club Benfica, but it’s now not clear what his future holds, though Hasselbaink feels he could be a useful addition to Graham Potter’s struggling Chelsea squad.

The west London giants arguably need upgrades on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, so Felix would surely have a role to play at the club.

Meanwhile, Hasselbaink argues that Man Utd and Arsenal quite clearly both need more out-and-out strikers to come in.

“Arsenal don’t need Joao Felix, they need a different kind of profile,” Hasselbaink told Betway, as quoted by the Metro.

“Man United need an out-and-out striker, they have enough wingers and Chelsea are more in need but it depends which position they see him playing in.

“Chelsea need to do business across the whole front three and they need also do business in midfield so Joao Felix would suit Chelsea most.”