Journalist claims 24-year-old Premier League ace is ‘definitely’ on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The 24-year-old joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon at the start of the season and he has been in impressive form for the Molineux outfit.

It appears that his performances have caught the attention of Liverpool and the Reds are hoping to sign him in the near future.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that the 24-year-old is definitely a player who is on Liverpool’s radar.

He told GiveMeSport: “So that [moving for Nunes] might be an example of Liverpool waiting until the summer and then moving. “Again, that would influence their January too, but Nunes is definitely a player on Liverpool’s radar. “They just can’t get it done in January, with him having played for the football club this season. So that’s one to watch.”

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements in the upcoming windows and Nunes could prove to be a quality acquisition. He has managed to adapt to the Premier League quickly and he could improve Liverpool immensely in the middle of the park.

Apart from Thiago Alcantara the Liverpool midfielders have struggled to perform at a high level this season and Jurgen Klopp’s side is struggling because of that.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can agree on a reasonable fee with Wolves for the Portuguese international midfielder at the end of the season.

It seems highly unlikely that the Premier League outfit will sanction the 24-year-old’s departure in January and therefore the Reds will have to wait until the summer transfer window to secure his services.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup last night. Nunes produced an impressive performance at Anfield and showed the Reds exactly what they are missing in the middle of the park.