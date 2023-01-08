Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Spanish giants are hoping to bring the 18-year-old back to the club after letting him leave in 2020.

The 18-year-old has been quite impressive for Manchester United this season despite not being a regular starter.

The Argentine attacker has started 5 matches across all competitions for Manchester United and he has 2 goals and 3 assists to his name.

Atletico Madrid could certainly use a talented young attacker like him and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months.

The Red Devils need players like Garnacho and it would be quite surprising if Erik ten Hag decided to let the player leave anytime soon. The likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have been subpar and Garnacho has stepped up and impressed this season.

The 18-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024 and it wouldn’t be surprising if Manchester United decided to renew his deal in the coming months.

Garnacho is a prodigious young talent with a massive future ahead of him. He has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League player and letting him leave the club could prove to be a big mistake for the Premier League giants.

Furthermore, the youngster is getting ample game time at Old Trafford right now and there is no reason for him to push for an exit either.