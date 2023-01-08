Leicester City striker George Hirst is currently away on loan at the Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

According to reports, the player could now head to League One side Ipswich Town in search of regular football until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined Blackburn at the start of the season so that he can play regularly but he has started just twice since joining the Championship outfit. Apparently, Leicester are now looking to cancel his loan spell and send him to Ipswich.

Apparently, the striker watched from the directors’ box as Ipswich Town faced Rotherham United in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The striker is highly rated by Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to give the youngster regular game time so that he can regain his confidence and sharpness.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. He will be hoping to impress at Ipswich during the second half of the season and return to Leicester as a better player in the summer.