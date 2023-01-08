Liverpool and Chelsea transfer target’s asking price slashed to just £60m-plus

Liverpool and Chelsea may reportedly have been handed a significant boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international has been hugely impressive in the Premier League in recent times, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move before too long.

According to the Daily Mirror, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea may now have been handed an easier and cheaper route to getting this signing done, as it’s claimed that Brighton would now accept closer to £60million for their star player, rather than the initial £85m or so that had been reported.

Caicedo could be an important signing for Liverpool right now due to their issues in midfield, with the team not looking the force it was a few years ago since the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, and with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara now past their best.

Chelsea also look in need of some changes in that department, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante no longer at the peak of their powers, and with both players currently due to be free agents at the end of this season.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside a few days ago, Ben Jacobs suggested Chelsea could be a more likely destination than Liverpool for Caicedo.