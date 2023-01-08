Liverpool are set to make a move for World Cup winning goalkeeper Ron Robert Zieler, formerly of Manchester United.

Zieler started his professional career with Manchester United after spending a few years in their youth academy. The German international failed to make an appearance for the club before leaving but has gone on to have an impressive career.

Zieler was part of the Germany squad to win the World Cup in 2014.

Now, according to BILD, Liverpool are set to make a move for the goalkeeper who is currently playing for Hannover in his home country.

The report claims that Zieler would be open to signing for Liverpool, who are looking to bring in an extra goalkeeper.

Bringing in another goalkeeper doesn’t make too much sense for Liverpool considering they have Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher in their ranks.

Zieler would have to accept playing a squad role if he was to join Liverpool so it will be interesting to see whether he is willing to do so and sign for the Premier League club.