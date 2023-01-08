Liverpool star signed last summer sent off after 24 minutes for U21s

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay was sent off for the U21s on Sunday after just 24 minutes.

Ramsay signed for Liverpool during the summer transfer window, making the move from Scottish side Aberdeen. The young defender hasn’t featured too much for the first team this season but will have hoped to impress when given the chance in the U21s.

However, according to Liverpool World, Ramsay was sent off after just 24 minutes for the U21s on Sunday.

Curtis Jones and Ben Doak both featured for Liverpool after spending plenty of time with the first team this season, but it was Ramsay who stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

With Liverpool struggling in the Premier League this season, it’s an excellent opportunity for some of these youngsters to impress and break into the first team, but Ramsay wouldn’t have done himself any favours in this game.

Ramsay won’t have been signed for the immediate future, but as we’ve seen with Doak over the last few games, Klopp isn’t worried about the age of his players.