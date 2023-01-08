‘Interesting development…’ – Sky Sports journo drops Liverpool update on midfield target

Liverpool may have been given a boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports provides an intriguing update on his situation.

The Ecuador international has established himself as one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times, and it’s surely only a matter of time before he gets himself a big move.

“Liverpool & Chelsea remain interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo,” Sheth tweeted.

“Interesting development – it’s understood he will join a new agency this month, thought to be Futbol Division. Same one that looks after his Ecuador team-mate Piero Hincapie.”

Caicedo would be a great fit for Liverpool, with the Reds looking in need of a rebuild right now.

Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t look as convincing this season and it’s surely time to bring in a new generation to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.