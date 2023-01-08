Liverpool could sign Klopp target in £35m deal this month

Liverpool could reportedly be set to seal the transfer of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners for around £35million this January.

The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A and it’s led to strong links with the Reds in recent times, with speculation now growing even further amid Jurgen Klopp’s side’s struggles.

It seems clear Liverpool need to make changes in midfield, and Koopmeiners looks like he could be a perfect fit to give them an upgrade on ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Reports in Italy suggest Atalanta could now be ready to do business for Koopmeiners if they receive offers in the region of £35m this winter.

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Moises Caicedo, though most reports suggest a big-money move for Jude Bellingham remains their priority.