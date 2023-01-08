Sofyan Amrabat claim made amid Liverpool transfer links

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been described as “wrecked” after his performances for Morocco at the World Cup.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Europe in recent times, with his form on the biggest stage in Qatar this winter seeing him attract interest from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, it may be that Amrabat is not currently in the best shape for a move as Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano has admitted the player is “wrecked” after exerting himself so much at the World Cup.

“Amrabat arrived from the World Cup totally wrecked, he needs time to calm down,” Italiano said.

“He finished that tournament with pain-killing injections allowing him to even play. He’s still carrying issues from that, had only four training sessions with us and he himself confirmed to me he can’t play 90 minutes.

“I could’ve put him on today, but I didn’t want to risk it. When he is back to 100 per cent, he will be a real added bonus for us.”