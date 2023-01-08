Exclusive: Man Utd held internal talks over potential transfer of Bundesliga ace but now focusing on another priority

Manchester United held internal discussions over a potential transfer move for Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer but it seems he’s no longer their priority.

Things never got particularly concrete or advanced in terms of Man Utd trying to sign Sommer, and they’re now focusing on tying current number one David de Gea down to a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Sommer has impressed in the Bundesliga and could have been a decent option for the Red Devils to consider, but De Gea is a club legend who has remained in superb form for Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

Romano claims that Sommer is now a target for Inter Milan as his Gladbach future remains in doubt, but it doesn’t seem that MUFC are likely to be involved in this particular transfer battle, as things stand.

“Manchester United discussed Yann Sommer internally but never opened concrete talks to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper, who is also a target for Inter Milan,” Romano said.

“Man United are working to extend David de Gea’s contract, talks are ongoing.”

United fans may have slightly mixed feelings about this, however, as De Gea is not getting any younger and has shown occasional signs of being past his best, dropping a major clanger in the recent FA Cup win over Everton.