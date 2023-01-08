Man Utd urged to break the bank and spend £150m on star who guarantees 100 goals over the next 4-5 years

Manchester United have been told that they surely need to break the bank and pay as much as £150million for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international has had a superb career at Spurs, though he is yet to win any silverware despite his record of 265 goals in 412 games for the club in all competitions.

Man Utd surely need an elite goal-scorer like that in their side right now, with Cristiano Ronaldo recently leaving Old Trafford and a replacement yet to come in, while the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony have simply been too inconsistent with their performances up front.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson made it clear he thinks United would do well to pay even as much as £100m for Kane, because he would guarantee them 100 goals over the next four or five years.

“In an age where clubs spend money for fun and world-class centre-forwards are a rarity, I would find it crazy if Manchester United did not break the bank for Harry Kane,” Merson wrote.

“You can look all around the world, rack your brains and round up every scout within your network and the answer is right there in front of you. There is nobody that comes close to Kane that is currently available.

“If United ever want to catch Manchester City, they’ve got to go and get Kane. Everybody wants a striker and is searching far and wide but the best centre-forward is staring everybody in the face.

“He plays for a team in Tottenham that are going to win absolutely nothing and surely, sooner or later his head is going to be turned by a move again.

“I don’t know what I’m missing here. Even if he costs £150million and it’s a four or five-year contract, you are buying over 100 goals. Who else is going to give you that?

“Everyone talks about Erling Haaland but for me, Kane could deliver similar numbers in that Manchester City team and even add more assists.”

He added: “Call me silly but Kane would even give United a chance of winning the Champions League in my opinion. He is a machine. Tottenham are only where they are because of Harry Kane, it really is that simple. He is the difference.”

Kane is not far away from becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, and he’ll also have Alan Shearer’s Premier League record in his sights in the next few years.