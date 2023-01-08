Mohammed Kudus was left out of Ajax’s squad today amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and others.

The Ghana international has shone in his time in the Eredivisie and it would not be too surprising to see him move to a bigger club in a more competitive league before long.

See below as journalist Ekrem Konur recently claimed Man Utd had made an approach over signing Kudus, who can play in midfield or up front to good effect…

Now Kudus as been left out of the Ajax squad, as per the reliable Twitter football news account The European Lead below…

? – Mohammed Kudus is NOT with the squad today. pic.twitter.com/Bzr3E6fr0c — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) January 8, 2023

It remains to be seen precisely what this means for Kudus’ future, but some United fans may surely be keen to keep an eye on this situation.

It’s been a quiet January for the club so far, with Jack Butland coming in as a new backup ‘keeper to replace the departing Martin Dubravka.

Still, a top young talent like Kudus is surely what Erik ten Hag needs to continue rebuilding this squad more in his own image.

The Dutch tactician raided his old club Ajax for Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer, so they might not be too keen to sell to them again!